Visitors To Barbados Can 'Dine With A Bajan'

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Sheena Forde-Craigg

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS) – Just in time for the island's upcoming tourist winter season, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) re-launched its 'Dine with a Bajan' community tourism initiative, where local host families will open their homes to visitors for an authentic Bajan meal dining experience.

The relaunch of the initiative was held on Wednesday evening at the Cricket Legends of Barbados, Fontabelle, St Michael, where guests had the opportunity to hear about the initiative and what would be involved when a visitor chooses to“Dine with a Bajan”.

Minister of tourism and international transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, emphasised that the“flagship” community tourism initiative will play a role in showcasing Barbados' culture and hospitality, while boosting local entrepreneurship and promoting sustainable practices.

“This initiative strengthens the Barbados brand in many facets, and it certainly showcases our most valuable asset, our people. As Barbadian hosts welcome guests into their homes to share their traditional dishes and stories, visitors will feel that genuine human connection to the island. These intimate experiences will convert visitors into wonderful ambassadors who can speak about the true spirit of our Barbadian hospitality culture and Bajan cuisine.

“This exciting gastronomy programme represents far more than a new dining attraction. It reflects the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport's policy commitment to expanding Barbados' culinary tourism pillar, strengthening inter-sectoral linkages and ensuring that the economic value of tourism is shared more equitably amongst our people. As we continue to modernise and diversify our tourism offerings, 'Dine with a Bajan' stands as a practical expression of community empowerment, entrepreneurship and authentic cultural immersion,” Gooding-Edghill stated.

The BTMI's CEO, Andrea Franklin, noted that as part of the initiative, which falls primarily under the Product Development section, hosts had to apply to be a part of the programme and participate in a two-day workshop covering topics such as Health and Safety; Service Excellence and the Art of Storytelling, and Culinary Excellence.

Franklin thanked hosts for opening their homes, the team at BTMI, especially chief product development officer, Marsha Alleyne, and project lead, Chanique Morris, who elevated the programme into a“beautifully layered experience, one that honours tradition while embracing innovation”.

The evening also introduced the hosts and a sampling of some of the delectable dishes that will be prepared for guests, reimagined by Chef Creig Greenidge.

The first 'Dine with a Bajan' cohort of hosts is: Maria Joseph, Patricia Mash and Marie Alleyne, Janelle Lashley, Sancia Padmore, Juliette and Franklin Jeffers, Jessica Odle-Baril and Robert Baril, and ⁠David and Noelle Kirton. Also opening their doors as part of the programme is Cricket Legends of Barbados.

Speaking at the event, all hosts shared why they chose to participate in the venture, Juliette Jeffers said:

“My husband Franklin, and I made the choice to relocate from the United Kingdom to Barbados with our two children over 20 years ago, and it was one of the best decisions of our lives. Barbados has given us so much. Becoming a 'Dine with a Bajan' host feels like our way of giving something back. It feels like our way of saying thank you to my parents' island that welcomed us so warmly.”

General Manager of Cricket Legends of Barbados Inc., Julia Caine, shared that in addition to dining on local dishes, guests who choose that venue will experience captivating insights into iconic matches and record-breaking performances; life on tour and experiences in cricket's great stadiums; how the game has evolved over the years, and personal philosophies on teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship from some of Barbados' well known retired cricketers associated with Cricket Legends of Barbados, including the legendary Joel 'Big Bird' Garner.

