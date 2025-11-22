CMFRI Uses Street Theatre To Rally Public Against Corruption

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 22 (IANS) In a strange coincidence and at a time when concerns about corruption in Kerala have deepened with public outrage now extending even to alleged irregularities in temple administration, the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) conducted a street play at Queen's Walkway to promote public awareness against corruption.

The message comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised the need for a national, citizen-driven anti-corruption movement.

Through initiatives such as faceless tax assessments, digital governance, and stricter enforcement under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Centre has tried to reduce human interface, increase transparency and curb misuse of power.

The event, held as part of Vigilance Awareness Week, drew considerable public attention, transforming the scenic stretch into a platform for civic engagement and moral reflection.

Performed by CMFRI staff and research scholars, the street play used satire, impactful dialogues and familiar social situations to depict how corruption slowly infiltrates everyday life from public offices to community systems and ultimately erodes trust and justice.

The play also emphasised that resistance to corruption is not merely an institutional effort, but a collective societal duty.

The performance, coordinated by the CMFRI Vigilance Cell, attracted residents, walkers and students who gathered around, turning the informal setting into a public forum.

The audience was seen responding emotionally to scenes that mirrored real-life experiences queues, unfair favours, and exploitation of ordinary citizens.

After the performance, CMFRI Vigilance Officer Dr J. Jayasankar spoke to the public and stressed that although institutional vigilance mechanisms are essential, real change begins when ordinary citizens refuse to tolerate or participate in corrupt practices.

"Awareness is the first step toward change. Each citizen must be vigilant, demand transparency and refuse corrupt favours. When people unite, corruption loses strength," he said.

CMFRI's outreach through street theatre offers a unique and relatable means to spread that message, reminding people that integrity begins not in offices, but in everyday decisions.