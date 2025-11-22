403
Bolsonaro's Preventive Arrest Turns Prayer Vigil Into Test Of Brazil's Democracy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil woke up to the image many on both sides had long imagined but few believed would actually come: Jair Bolsonaro taken from his Brasília condominium by Federal Police on a preventive arrest order signed by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.
The measure does not yet put into effect his 27-year sentence in the coup case; it is an emergency step, justified as necessary to“guarantee public order” while tensions around the former president rise again.
Bolsonaro was transferred to a special“state room” at Federal Police headquarters, the same kind of facility once used for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Michel Temer.
Moraes ordered that there be no handcuffs, no forced media exposure and respectful treatment consistent with the dignity of a former head of state – an unusual blend of severity and deference that reflects how polarising this case has become.
The immediate trigger was a call on social media. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro invited supporters to a night-time prayer vigil outside his father's condo, framing it as a spiritual stand against injustice and persecution and calling on“the Lord of Hosts.”
Federal Police argued the gathering could turn into a pressure tactic against the court and a security risk for residents and officers, tipping the balance toward preventive detention.
Bolsonaro's Preventive Arrest Turns Prayer Vigil Into Test Of Brazil's Democracy
Behind that decision lies a much broader confrontation. In September, four of five justices on the Supreme Court's First Panel convicted Bolsonaro of leading a criminal organisation to overturn the 2022 election, attempting a coup and attacking Brazil's democratic order.
Since August he has been under house arrest for repeatedly breaking earlier restrictions by phoning into rallies and appearing, indirectly, on social networks.
Investigators also point to money transfers to his son, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, in the United States and efforts to persuade the Trump camp to pressure the Brazilian court. Eduardo has since been made a defendant in a related coercion case.
For Bolsonaro's supporters, the arrest confirms a long-running narrative of judicial overreach and political persecution.
For his critics, it is the overdue enforcement of red lines meant to stop any future leader from treating the constitution as optional.
For Brazil's institutions – and for investors and neighbours watching closely – the question now is whether a deeply divided country can enforce accountability at the very top without tipping into another round of turmoil.
