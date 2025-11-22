CAG Outlines 'Viksit Bharat' Vision For Young Civil Servants At LBSNAA

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) delivered 'Viksit Bharat' talks at the 100th Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA, Mussoorie. CAG K Sanjay Murthy outlined three key pillars - expanding access, promoting data-driven governance, and strengthening institutional maturity in financial management.

On Friday, he began his address by highlighting the vital role young civil servants will play in shaping governance across sectors. Murthy cited the reform of providing free access to premium academic journals for institutions across India. A consolidated national negotiation by the Ministry of Education now enables over 13,000 journals to be accessed by more than 5,000 institutions, with nearly one crore downloads every month (previously 1 crore downloads per year).

He urged officers to adopt collaborative approaches, referencing the UJALA LED bulb initiative to illustrate transformative scale.

Promoting Data-Driven Governance

S Murthy explained how data enhances accountability, noting Indian institutions' engagement with global rankings (QS, Times Higher Education) revealed insights on research quality, employability, gender representation, and SDG performance. Systematic data helps diagnose gaps and monitor progress.

Strengthening Financial Management

He stressed strong financial transparency and investment-readiness, noting that education and health need substantial capital. Officers were encouraged to improve accounting practices and asset registers to leverage funding opportunities.

A Call for Sincere Action and Humility

In his concluding remarks, CAG urged the 660 officer trainees to recognise the impact of small, sincere actions. He highlighted a 23 per cent cumulative emissions reduction (2015-2070) from SDG interventions and advised humility, accessibility, and commitment to transparency.

Post-Address Interaction

After his address, the CAG held an interactive Q & A, responding with clarity. He noted the government's expansion of IITs, NITs, and IIMs to boost higher education, research, and industry integration.

Inauguration of Khel Mahotsav

CAG S Murthy also inaugurated the Khel Mahotsav, calling it a celebration of unity, discipline, and collective energy. He emphasised that sports build fair play, integrity, and leadership qualities essential for civil servants. (ANI)

