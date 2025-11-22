Temba Bavuma Becomes 2Nd-Fastest SA Skipper To 1,000 Test Runs

Bavuma's Historic Milestone

South African skipper Temba Bavuma completed 1,000 runs as Test captain, becoming the ninth skipper for Proteas to achieve this feat and the second-fastest to reach the landmark after great Graeme Smith. Bavuma secured this milestone during his side's second Test against India in Guwahati. During the first innings, he scored 41 in 92 balls, with five fours. His runs came at a strike rate of over 44. A fine catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal gave his wicket to spinner Ravindra Jadeja and ended his stay at the crease in the third session.

Bavuma has reached the landmark in 20 innings, the joint second-fastest for SA alongside Dudley Nourse and only behind Graeme Smith (17 innings). In 12 Tests and 20 innings, Bavuma has scored 1,010 runs at an average of 56.11, with three centuries and six fifties and a best score of 172.

Record-Breaking Captain's Average

His average is the highest amongst Proteas captains with 1,000-plus runs in Test cricket. Smith is SA's most accomplished batter as a captain, with 8,647 runs in 108 Tests and 191 innings at an average of 48.30, with 25 centuries and 36 fifties, with a best score of 277.

Match Update: India vs South Africa

Coming to the match, South Africa won the match and elected to bat first. At the end of the second session, SA was 156/2, with Tristan Stubbs (32*) and Bavuma (36*) unbeaten. To start things off, openers Aiden Markram (38 in 81 balls, with five fours) and Ryan Rickelton (35 in 82 balls, with five fours) put on an 82-run opening stand.

Playing XI

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

