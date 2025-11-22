Will Delhi Private, Govt Offices Shift To WFH Under GRAP Stage 3? Will Schools Go Online? Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Delhi air pollution continues to choke residents of the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has tightened the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures.

The CAQM's decision comes days after the Supreme Court allowed major revisions under GRAP, with the commission saying that some GRAP Stage 4 measures will be enforced under GRAP Stage 3.

Delhi's overall AQI stood at 360 in the 'very poor' category at 9 am on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The changes, which were finalised on November 21, brings stricter measures to earlier stages of the short-term plan.

This means that some rules under GRAP Stage 4, which is enacted when AQI is above 450, will now be implemented when GRAP Stage 3 is enforced. The GRAP Stage 3 is implemented when the AQI remains between 401 and 450. Stage 3 measures will be implemented at Stage 2 (AQI 301-400) and Stage 2 advisories at Stage 1 (AQI 201-300).

Under GRAP 3, these new GRAP Stage 4 measures will be implemented -



NCR state governments/ GNCTD will decide whether public, municipal and private offices will work on 50% strength and the rest will work from home. The Central government will take appropriate decision on permitting its employees to work from home.

While there was no instruction for whether schools will permit online classes, existing GRAP 3 rules already allow students up to Class 5 to attend their classes from home.

GRAP is an emergency response mechanism for entire NCR, based on Average AQI levels and forecasts for meteorological or weather conditions in Delhi that brings together multiple stakeholders, implementing agencies and authorities in NCR to respond to situations of deteriorating air quality in the region.

“GRAP for NCR has been formulated. after careful consideration of scientific data, stakeholder consultations, expert recommendations along with field experience and learnings in the past years,” the CAQM said in a note.

Measures earlier listed under Stage III ('very poor' AQI 301-400) have been moved to Stage II, such as staggering working hours for government offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The Centre may also decide on staggered timings for its offices in the region.

In view of deteriorating air quality, the Delhi High Court had earlier ordered the cancellation of all outdoor sports events, after schoolchildren complained that these toxic winter months are harmful for their lungs and overall health.



