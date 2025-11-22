Minister Of Labour Meets Republic Of Niger Minister Of Public Service, Labour And Employment

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour, HE Dr Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, meets Minister of Public Service, Labour and Employment of the Republic of Niger, HE Aissatou Abdoulaye Tondi, on the margins of the ILO Governing Body meeting in Geneva, where they discussed key labour-related areas of mutual interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.