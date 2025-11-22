Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Labour Meets Republic Of Niger Minister Of Public Service, Labour And Employment

2025-11-22 06:02:24
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour, HE Dr Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, meets Minister of Public Service, Labour and Employment of the Republic of Niger, HE Aissatou Abdoulaye Tondi, on the margins of the ILO Governing Body meeting in Geneva, where they discussed key labour-related areas of mutual interest.

MENAFN22112025000063011010ID1110382411



