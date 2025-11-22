Global And European Connected Tire Market Outlook 20252035

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global connected tire market is set to experience unprecedented expansion, projected to grow from USD 26.5 million in 2025 to USD 1,089.7 million by 2035, reflecting a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.0% over the forecast period. This rapid growth is being driven by increasing adoption of sensor-based tire monitoring, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity, and advanced telematics across passenger and commercial vehicles, alongside rising consumer and regulatory demand for enhanced road safety, fuel efficiency, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Connected tires-equipped with embedded sensors and data communication systems-offer continuous feedback on tire pressure, temperature, tread wear, and load capacity, enabling proactive maintenance and reducing the risk of on-road failures. With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous fleets, and digitally managed logistics, these intelligent tire systems are becoming a cornerstone of the modern smart mobility ecosystem.

Segmental Insights: Rim Size and TPMS Lead the Market

The 12–17 inches rim size segment dominates the market, accounting for 46.2% of global demand in 2025. Favored for compact and mid-size passenger vehicles, this rim category balances performance, comfort, and cost, making it ideal for mass-market adoption. Standardization of sensor integration within this segment has further accelerated deployment, as OEMs and aftermarket providers incorporate real-time tire monitoring for preventive maintenance and enhanced driver safety.

In terms of components, Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) hold a leading 38.7% share of the connected tire market. TPMS has become a regulatory requirement in many regions, particularly in Europe and North America, and its direct in-tire sensors provide accurate, real-time data to improve safety, tire longevity, and fuel efficiency. Integration with fleet management platforms is driving operational efficiency by reducing unplanned downtime and enabling predictive maintenance scheduling.

Passenger Cars Drive Market Expansion

Passenger cars represent the largest vehicle segment for connected tires, capturing 62.4% of the market in 2025. Growing consumer demand for connected and intelligent driving experiences, coupled with the surge in EV production, has accelerated adoption. OEMs are increasingly embedding tire sensors and data analytics systems in new models, particularly in premium and electric vehicle subsegments. Urban mobility, shared vehicle platforms, and long-distance commuting further reinforce the value of connected tire technology in enhancing safety, efficiency, and performance.

Global Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

The connected tire market is experiencing rapid adoption in regions prioritizing predictive maintenance, fleet safety, and regulatory compliance. Europe remains a leader due to early regulatory mandates and integration with advanced driver assistance systems, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing market, driven by EV penetration and fleet modernization initiatives.

Key growth factors include:

.Expansion of smart vehicle infrastructure and telematics-based fleet management.

.Rising consumer expectations for predictive maintenance and safety analytics.

.Regulatory mandates emphasizing tire pressure monitoring, safety, and fuel efficiency.

.Integration in electric and autonomous vehicle platforms to optimize energy consumption and reduce operational costs.

Country-Specific Outlook

.China (CAGR 60.8%): Aggressive EV adoption, government IoT mandates, and smart logistics infrastructure are propelling demand for connected tires. Domestic automakers are deploying sensor-embedded tires in passenger and commercial fleets for predictive maintenance, energy optimization, and fleet safety monitoring.

.India (CAGR 56.3%): Rapid digitization in fleet management, coupled with adoption by vehicle leasing and logistics operators, is driving strong growth. Startups are launching Bluetooth-enabled tire health trackers for aftermarket deployment.

.Germany (CAGR 51.8%): Premium OEMs integrating connected tire technology into EVs and luxury vehicles, alongside aftermarket demand and EU regulatory compliance, are fueling growth.

.United Kingdom (CAGR 42.8%): Adoption is supported by intelligent transport initiatives, smart mobility pilots, and EV fleet integration.

.United States (CAGR 38.3%): Shared mobility operators, autonomous vehicle platforms, and highway safety programs are driving adoption, with predictive maintenance and AI-enabled analytics gaining prominence.

Competitive Landscape

The connected tire market is highly competitive, with leading players investing in advanced sensor technologies, predictive analytics, and OEM partnerships. Key industry participants include Continental AG, Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Nokian Tyres plc, and Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

.Continental AG has pioneered the ContiConnect sensor series, featuring automated tread-depth measurement and AI-driven wear prediction, enhancing safety, cost-efficiency, and CO2 reduction.

.Michelin and Bridgestone are expanding portfolios with real-time monitoring solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles.

.Goodyear focuses on predictive maintenance systems, while Pirelli targets premium EVs with cyber tire technologies.

.Nokian Tyres emphasizes climate-adapted, safety-driven solutions, and Sumitomo Rubber Industries leverages AI for fuel-efficient tire designs.

Technological Innovations and Opportunities

Key innovations shaping the market include:

.Embedded sensors for real-time tire health and predictive wear analytics.

.AI-driven tread monitoring and over-the-air updates.

.Integration with vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication networks.

.Expansion in EVs, autonomous fleets, and logistics platforms, enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

Connected tires are increasingly positioned as critical enablers of smart mobility, offering measurable gains in safety, fuel efficiency, and fleet management performance. With robust adoption in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and growing interest in North America, the market is on track to surpass USD 1 billion by 2035.

