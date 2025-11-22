Third CRPF Cricket Tournament Begins In J&K's Srinagar

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) The third CRPF cricket tournament started on Saturday in J&K's Srinagar city as officials said all measures have been taken to ensure a peaceful and secure atmosphere in the city.

Speaking to reporters at the start of the tournament, IG CRPF, P.K. Sharma, said that every possible measure has been taken to ensure a secure and peaceful atmosphere in Srinagar as the Third CRPF Cricket Tournament got underway.

This tournament has been regularly held since 2023 in November and December.

“The tournament aims to engage the youth in order to promote sports and culture. Around 123 teams from Srinagar, Baramulla, and Ganderbal showed interest this year, but due to time constraints, a draw was held and sixteen teams were shortlisted for the tournament”, the IG said.

The tournament is being organised in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), while the University of Kashmir has provided the ground.

The IG said special emphasis has been laid on youth participation.

“We have kept age restrictions to ensure more involvement of players below 19 and 23 categories. Kashmir has enormous cricketing talent and enthusiasm. Through sports, we want to strengthen peace, harmony, and connect positively with the youth," Sharma said.

“CRPF, along with J&K Police, Army, and civil administration, is working jointly to maintain peace. I don't want to go into details since today is a sports event, but from our side, every possible measure has been taken,” he said, adding that the CRPF has been serving here for the last 35 years, and the cooperation of people with them continues to grow.

The CRPF has been carrying out anti-terror and law & order maintenance duties in J&K, working alongside the J&K police in complete synergy.

The anti-infiltration duties are performed by the Army on the line of control (LoC) and the Border Security Force (BSF) on the international border.