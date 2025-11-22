The Funnels Guys Unveil New DFY GHL Systems For 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)TheFunnelsGuys, one of the fastest-growing GoHighLevel implementation teams in the UK, today announced the expansion of its end-to-end CRM, automation, and funnel-building services designed to help businesses streamline operations, boost lead conversions, and scale revenue with precision.

Founded by long-time marketers and certified GoHighLevel specialists, The Funnels Guys have quickly become a go-to authority for businesses seeking high-performing sales funnels, AI-powered automation, and complete CRM system builds without the high agency overhead.

“Businesses know they need automation, but they don't want to spend months figuring out the tech,” said Cormac Reynolds, Co-Founder of The Funnels Guys.“Our job is simple: build systems that generate leads, nurture them automatically, and plug revenue leaks - all inside one unified GoHighLevel setup.”

A Full-Stack GoHighLevel Implementation Team

The Funnels Guys provide a comprehensive suite of services, including:



Custom GoHighLevel CRM Builds

High-Converting Sales Funnels & Landing Pages

AI-Driven Chatbots & Automation Workflows

Pipeline Setup, Follow-Up Sequences & Review Campaigns

Industry-Specific Snapshots for Real Estate, Coaches, Agencies, Service Businesses & More Ongoing System Maintenance & Optimisation

Unlike traditional marketing agencies, The Funnels Guys combine strategic funnel design with technical GoHighLevel mastery, allowing businesses to launch complete marketing and sales engines in weeks - not months.

Recent Growth and Expanding Client Base

Over the last year, the company has onboarded clients across the UK, US, and Europe, serving industries such as:



Real Estate

Coaching & Consulting

Finance (Mortgage Brokers, Advisors, Insurance)

Trades & Local Services

Ecommerce

Agencies Healthcare & Wellness

This growth has also been supported by the relaunch of GoHighLevelStudio, the company's official case-study hub showcasing real-world builds, before-and-after funnels, and success stories.

Raising the Standard of GHL Implementation

Businesses often struggle with freelancers providing partial builds or unfinished systems. The Funnels Guys aim to redefine what done-for-you should mean in the GoHighLevel ecosystem.

“We've seen too many businesses paying for sloppy setups,” said Khyatt, Lead Architect at The Funnels Guys.“We focus on clarity, communication, and systems that actually work out of the box. No fluff. No shortcuts.”

Looking Ahead

The company is also preparing to launch:



Industry-specific ready-to-deploy snapshots

AI-powered follow-up engines

Turnkey lead-generation funnels White-label solutions for agencies

With increasing demand for automation and CRM consolidation, The Funnels Guys expect continued expansion throughout 2026.

About The Funnels Guys

TheFunnelsGuys is a UK-based GoHighLevel implementation and automation agency specialising in done-for-you systems, funnels, and CRM architecture. The company helps businesses streamline operations, improve conversions, and scale through automation - all within a single, unified GoHighLevel ecosystem.