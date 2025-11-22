Digital Economy Ministry Concludes Working Visit To Damascus To Enhance Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) – Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship wrapped up an official working visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus,as the government delegation was headed by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Smirat.According to a ministry statement issued Saturday, the visit featured a series of extensive talks, including meetings with Syrian Minister of Communications and Technology, Abdul Salam Heikal and academic institutions and startups in Syria's communications and cybersecurity sectors.The delegation also actively participated in the Jordanian-Syrian Business Forum.Smirat said this visit reflects the "depth" of bilateral relations and cooperation in the communications and digital transformation sectors, and paves the way for a "new" phase of technological partnerships based on exchanging expertise and integrating capabilities.The minister also expressed his pride in the "successes" of Jordanian companies in the cybersecurity, digital services, e-commerce, game design, and artificial intelligence areas.Smirat added that this visit stemmed from a "genuine" desire to build partnerships with Syria, open up avenues for joint cooperation and investment, share "successful" experiences, and provide technical and knowledge-based support that contributes to developing digital infrastructure, empowering youth, and building skills.Additionally, the Jordanian and Syrian ministers inaugurated the "Hi-Tech" Information and Communications Technology Exhibition in Damascus, with "broad" participation from Jordanian and Syrian companies.The exhibition provided a joint platform to showcase technological opportunities and enhance communication between the two countries' entrepreneurs and companies.The two sides discussed cooperation opportunities in digital transformation, communications infrastructure, cybersecurity, and the digital economy, as well as strengthening the role of innovation in supporting startups and empowering young people's technical skills.During the visit, both sides also explored ways to activate partnerships between the public and private sectors and provide broader cooperation opportunities among the two countries' digital institutions, which would develop services, grow digital economy, and stimulate the business environment.