Air Defense Forces Destroy 89 Out Of 104 Enemy Drones Overnight, With Hits In 15 Locations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

According to the report, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 21, the Russians attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea and 104 Shahed and Gerbera UCAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda (Crimea), and the temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 65 UAVs were Shahed-type.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 22, Air Defense Forces shot down/neutralized 89 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Pope meets group of Ukrainian children

Thirteen UCAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as a ballistic missile hitting one location.

The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Orlivka international checkpoint on the border with Romania has suspended operations after an attack by Russian drones.