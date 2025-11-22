Russian Forces Strike Eight Settlements In Kharkiv Region, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, eight settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy fire. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling,” Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, a 50-year-old man was injured in the settlement of Orilka of the Lozova community, and a 61-year-old man was wounded in the settlement of Paniutyne of the same community.

The enemy actively employed various types of weapons against the Kharkiv region, launching attacks using 13 Geran-2 UAVs, one Molniya-type UAV, and 14 unidentified UAVs.

Russian aggression damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure. In particular, a non-residential building was damaged in the Bohodukhiv district (the settlement of Zolochiv), while in the Lozova district, a civilian enterprise (the village of Lymanivka) and power lines (the village of Mykhailivka) were damaged.

A private house and two cars were damaged in the Chuhuiv district (the village of Artemivka).

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 67 people over the past day, with 30 people remaining. Since its operation began, 13,139 people have been registered at the point.

Over the past day, 250 combat engagements were recorded in the region.

As reported, on November 20, Russian forces struck six settlements in the Kharkiv region over the previous day, injuring a woman.