Russian Forces Shell Sumy Region More Than 20 Times, Infrastructure Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, from the morning of 21 November to the morning of 22 November 2025, Russian forces carried out more than 20 attacks on 14 settlements across nine territorial communities of the region,” the report reads.

The heaviest shelling occurred in Sumy, Shostka, and Okhtyrka districts. The settlements of the Sumy, Yunakivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorod, Nova Sloboda, Trostianets, Komyshany, and Velyka Pysarivka communities came under enemy fire.

The enemy used guided aerial bombs, UAVs, and FPV drones across the Sumy region.

Russian attacks damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure. In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a private residential house was damaged; in the Sumy community, a non-residential building was demolished.

There were no civilian casualties.

Over the past day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and non-governmental organizations, evacuated 14 people from border communities.

As reported, the enemy carried out more than 40 attacks on 24 settlements across 14 communities of the Sumy region the previous day.