Partisans Scout Russian Military Facilities In Two Bays Of Sevastopol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this on Telegram.

ATESH agents continue to monitor key military and logistical facilities on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Grafska and Sukharna bays remain among the central facilities used by Russian forces in the region.

According to the movement's sources, they remain essential logistics hubs, where military equipment maintenance and supply facilities, including elements of maritime infrastructure, are concentrated.

The presence of warehouses and technical supply areas, as well as units responsible for the logistical support of the fleet, has been noted in this area.

The 17th Arsenal of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the 3413th Missile and Technical Base of the Russian Navy are located in the vicinity, underscoring the strategic role of this area in Russia's military logistics system in the Black Sea.

Russians kill one resident of Donetsk region and injure another

The partisans passed the information they gathered to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for analysis and further use.

The work continues, the data is regularly updated and supplemented by ATESH agents in the field.

As reported by Ukrinform, the partisans reconnoitered the defense system from the eastern direction of the main oil depot of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Inkerman in temporarily occupied Crimea.