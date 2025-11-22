Donald Trump Reacts To Marjorie Greene's Surprise Resignation From Congress, Says 'Great News For America'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Friday hailed Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's surprise resignation, calling it a 'great news' for the country.

“I think it's great news for the country,” Trump told ABC News in a brief phone conversation.

“It's great,” he added.

Trump further indicated that Greene (R-Ga.) did not discuss her resignation plans with him before she posted on social media announcing her intention to vacate her office on January 5 next year. He said that he had no plans to talk with her.

“Nah, it doesn't matter, you know? But I think it's great,” Trump told the news outlet.“I think she should be happy.”

Marjorie Greene announces resignation

In a surprise announcement in Friday, Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she was resigning from the House of Representatives in the wake of a dramatic falling out with President Donald Trump.

In a 10-minute video posted on social media, Greene said she refused to be a“battered wife”.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said.

Her exit from the position marks a shocking turn of events that only a few would have imagined months ago, given she was one of the strongest supporters from the President.

“I refuse to be a battered wife hoping it all goes away and gets better," she added in her video.

Why did Marjorie Greene resign?

Marjorie Green earned ire from Donald Trump after she criticised his administration's handling of documents related to convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein.

Last week, the President revoked his endorsement of Greene and called for the Congresswoman to face a primary challenge ahead of the midterm elections set to be conducted in 2026.

Greene said she was forced to resign by the prospect of having to face a Trump-backed Republican primary challenger and the potential takeover of the House by Democrats in next year's midterm elections.

She even lamented the state of American politics, arguing that neither Republicans nor Democratic lawmakers were interested in finding the solution to the real issues of the US, including the rising cost of living.

Greene's resignation will narrow the Republican majority in the House to 218 members over the Democrats' 213. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate.