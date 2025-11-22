Ashes 2025: Stuart Broad's Stunned Silence Goes Viral As Joe Root Falls Cheaply Again In Perth (WATCH)

Former England pacer turned commentator Stuart Broad was left visibly stunned by Joe Root's yet another failure with the bat in the opening match of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, November 22.

Joe Root had a disastrous start to the Ashes 2025 as he fell cheaply in both innings of the Perth opener. In the first innings, the former England captain was dismissed for a seven-ball duck, registering his ninth duck against Australia in international cricket. Root's poor outing continued in the second innings as he was removed for just 8 runs, leaving England in the position of reeling position. Both times, Joe Root fell prey to Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.

Joe Root's twin failures with the bat in the Perth opener have left England struggling for momentum, despite a 40-run first innings lead, and further highlighted his ongoing struggles on Australian pitches.

Stuart Broad's Silent Frustration over Joe Root's Dismissal Goes Viral

Joe Root's yet another poor outing with the bat in the Perth opener has left his former teammate, Stuart Broad, frustrated, with his stunned reaction during the live commentary quickly going viral on social media.

Joe Root's dismissal took place in the 20th over of England's second innings batting when Mitchell Starc, bowling full and angled, tempted Root into a drive, and the former England captain inside-edged the ball onto his stumps, falling for just 8 runs and deepening his batting woes in Perth. The 34-year-old walked back again to the pavilion in disappointment.

In a video that went viral on social media, Stuart Broad was seen rubbing his face and pinching the bridge of his nose in shock, visibly unable to hide his disappointment at Root's dismissal.

Stuart Broad's reactions twitter/zN6rcNe4DD

- Eems (@NaeemahBenjamin) November 22, 2025

Following his duck and 8-run dismissal, Joe Root's form has come under scrutiny as the veteran England batter's Test record on Australian soil continues to highlight his struggle, with no centuries scored in 15 matches and a modest average of 31.

Before the Perth opener, the former England captain aggregated 892 runs, including nine fifties, at an average of 35.68 in 14 matches and 27 innings, a modest record for a batter of his calibre in Australia.

Australia on the Verge of Victory in Perth

Meanwhile, Australia are on the verge of victory and taking a five-match Ashes series lead 1-0 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The hosts resumed their first innings batting at 123/9 and were bundled out for 132 on Day 2, handing a 40-run first innings lead to England.

However, Australia's pacers, including Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Brendan Doggett, fired back by ripping through England's second innings for 164, sealing the target at 205 and putting the hosts in a commanding position. The opening day of the Perth opener witnessed 19 wickets falling, the most on Day 1 of an Ashes Test since 1909, setting the tone for a thrilling and high-pressure contest.

Day 2 of the opening match of the Ashes 2025 saw Australia build steadily on their position, maintaining control and edging closer to a commanding victory, while England struggled to regain momentum amidst mounting pressure.