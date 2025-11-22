No One Is Desperate For CM Post, High Command Will Decide: Tanveer Sait

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 22 (IANS) Answering a question whether Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has become desperate for the CM's post, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President and six-time Congress MLA Tanveer Sait on Saturday said that no one is desperate.

“Anything can happen here, and it is the high command that must make a decision. If the high command decides, the impossible can become possible,” he underlined.

He made the statement in Mysuru on Saturday. His remarks have assumed significance against the backdrop of the ongoing leadership tussle in the state.

“No one can stop what is bound to happen. You cannot create something that is not taking place. The issue of leadership change is not in our hands. Anything can happen at any point in time, and it is entirely the responsibility of the high command to deal with it,” Tanveer Sait said.

“The leadership change is not in our hands because, as I have stated earlier, matters related to power sharing have not been discussed with us,” he added.

He further said,“I am indebted to Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar. He helped shape my political career. It is not a matter of loss or gain. I am sharing what is on my mind. The high command will clear the doubts and confusion within two days. The high command should have clarified its stand earlier regarding the matter of power sharing. This has been delayed. The confusion has continued for two years. There are signs that it may reach dangerous levels.”

“I also have great respect for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. I trust him as well. Today, the question is about the state. There should not be any differences over leadership. Everyone will have aspirations. If it were in our hands, we would have settled it without wasting any time. When it is going to happen, we have to wait,” he said.

Tanveer Sait added,“Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar wished Chief Minister Siddaramaiah all the best after his statement that he would remain CM for the full term. Shivakumar responded in a sportive spirit. There is no point dragging the issue.”

In another development, Minister for Forest Eshwar B. Khandre met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar came face-to-face at the World Fisheries Day celebration in Bengaluru. Both leaders appeared serious initially but were later seen speaking to each other while seated on the stage.