ARK Invest Boosts Stakes In Bullish, Bitmine, Circle, Robinhood, And Bitcoin Etfs

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a notable move reflecting renewed interest in crypto-related equities, ARK Invest has been actively increasing its holdings across several digital assets and blockchain companies during the past week. Amidst the recent downturn in the cryptocurrency markets, especially in Bitcoin ETFs, the firm's strategic buying signals confidence in the long-term potential of the sector and an opportunistic approach amid market volatility.



ARK Invest increased exposure to several leading blockchain ETFs, including ARK Innovation, ARK Fintech Innovation, and ARK Next Generation Internet, with purchases totaling approximately $2 million.

The firm also added to its positions in BitMine and made minor acquisitions in Circle and Robinhood, reflecting diversified crypto-related investments.

Despite a sharp decline in Bitcoin ETF net flows, ARK boosted its holdings in Bitcoin ETFs by nearly $600,000, signaling strong conviction in digital assets. Throughout the week, ARK enacted substantial investments in Coinbase, BitMine, Circle, Bullish, and other major tech stocks related to crypto, exemplifying a broad buy-in during market lows.

ARK Invest continued its aggressive accumulation of crypto-themed financial products in the recent trading week, supporting its optimistic outlook on blockchain technology. The firm's largest buys targeted the popular Bitcoin-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), with additional increases in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW). These combined buys amounted to roughly $2 million, a strategic move despite Bitcoin's recent price swings.

In addition to Bitcoin ETFs, ARK increased its holdings in blockchain infrastructure provider BitMine, purchasing approximately $830,000 worth of shares across several of its funds. Although BitMine experienced a slight drop in price, it remained within its recent trading range around $26, suggesting stability that perhaps encourages further accumulation. The firm also added small but notable positions in Circle, the stablecoin issuer, and Robinhood, a key player in retail investing, purchasing 3,529 shares of Circle valued at $250,000 as its stock appreciated over 6%. Robinhood shares were acquired for about $200,000.

Bullish shares climbed nearly 6% on Friday. Source: Google Finance

Meanwhile, ARK's strategy extended to its Bitcoin ETF investments, with a roughly $600,000 increase in exposure, primarily through the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB). The firm's funds added over 20,000 Bitcoin ETF shares collectively. This move comes as the U.S. crypto markets face significant outflows - nearly $1 billion in net withdrawals on Thursday alone, marking one of the steepest declines since the ETF's launch. The sector has seen over $4 billion vacate crypto investment products in the past month amid Bitcoin's roughly 30% plunge from recent peaks.

Despite the bearish trend in crypto markets, ARK's consistent buying underscores a belief in the resilience and future growth of digital assets. On Thursday, the firm made its largest trading day of the week, investing heavily in Coinbase, BitMine, Circle, and Bullish, along with solid allocations in Nvidia and Robinhood. Prior to that, ARK made significant purchases - including $16.8 million in Bullish, roughly $15 million in Circle, and $7.6 million in BitMine across its ETFs - illustrating their confidence in blockchain and fintech sectors amidst market downturns.

Overall, ARK Invest's recent activity suggests a strategic accumulation approach, reflecting long-term optimism about the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, NFTs, DeFi, and blockchain innovation, even amid short-term volatility and regulatory uncertainties.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.