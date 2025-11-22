Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mt. Semeru erupts again, spews massive ash column in Indonesia

Mt. Semeru erupts again, spews massive ash column in Indonesia


2025-11-22 04:34:07
(MENAFN) Mt. Semeru in Indonesia’s East Java province erupted once more on Saturday, sending smoke and ash soaring roughly 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above its summit, according to local reports.

Volcanic activity at Semeru has surged sharply, with monitoring stations recording 157 eruptions during the latest observation period, as stated by reports. The instruments also detected 17 avalanche earthquakes and 19 eruption-related tremors.

Authorities have urged people to avoid all activities within a 20-kilometer radius southeast of the crater for safety reasons. Earlier this week, nearly 1,000 residents were evacuated from nearby villages, and 178 stranded climbers were rescued.

Following the eruption, the national volcanology agency raised the alert to Level IV, the highest level.

Standing at 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, Mt. Semeru is among Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and has a history of deadly eruptions. Indonesia, situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” frequently experiences seismic events and hosts over 120 active volcanoes.

MENAFN22112025000045017640ID1110382206



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search