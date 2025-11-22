403
Mt. Semeru erupts again, spews massive ash column in Indonesia
(MENAFN) Mt. Semeru in Indonesia’s East Java province erupted once more on Saturday, sending smoke and ash soaring roughly 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above its summit, according to local reports.
Volcanic activity at Semeru has surged sharply, with monitoring stations recording 157 eruptions during the latest observation period, as stated by reports. The instruments also detected 17 avalanche earthquakes and 19 eruption-related tremors.
Authorities have urged people to avoid all activities within a 20-kilometer radius southeast of the crater for safety reasons. Earlier this week, nearly 1,000 residents were evacuated from nearby villages, and 178 stranded climbers were rescued.
Following the eruption, the national volcanology agency raised the alert to Level IV, the highest level.
Standing at 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, Mt. Semeru is among Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and has a history of deadly eruptions. Indonesia, situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” frequently experiences seismic events and hosts over 120 active volcanoes.
