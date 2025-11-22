403
G7 Ministers meet in Canada to tackle global security threats
(MENAFN) Representatives from G7 nations convened on Friday in Ottawa, Canada, for a two-day meeting aimed at tackling international security challenges and protecting citizens from various threats.
“Together we will discuss the challenges we all face in improving the safety and security of the people we serve in an ever-more complex and dangerous world,” Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s minister of public safety, said in a statement ahead of the gathering.
Delegates from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the EU attended the event, which is hosted annually by Canada to enhance global cooperation on security matters, according to official statements.
The meeting’s agenda addresses a wide array of issues, including organized crime, drug trafficking, migrant smuggling, terrorism, cybercrime, violent content online, child sexual abuse, and national security risks. Energy security is also a priority on the program.
“The meeting focuses on enhancing international collaboration to address global security threats … that affect the safety of their communities and security of their nations,” as stated by reports from Public Safety Canada.
Marking the 50th anniversary of the G7, Canadian organizers said the agenda emphasizes safeguarding communities worldwide, advancing digital transformation, building energy resilience, and strengthening future partnerships.
The two-day conference is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 23.
