Islamic Solidarity Games Concluded With Qatar Winning 11 Medals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Qatari delegation won 11 coloured medals (3 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze) at the sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Games concluded this evening with a grand ceremony held at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University Stadium.

The Qatari delegation began its medal haul with a silver in swimming, won by Ali Tamer in the men's 100-meter freestyle. This was followed by weightlifter Wissal Khalef winning three gold medals in the women's over-86 kg category.

Qatar's equestrian, Sheikh Ali bin Khalid Al-Thani, secured the country's fifth medal, winning silver in the show jumping competition. Fencer Khalid Al Yafei earned bronze in the men's foil event, while wrestler Shaheen Mohammed took bronze in the 77kg weight class. The Qatari basketball team also secured bronze in the 3x3 basketball tournament, bringing their total medal count to eight.

The Qatari athletes concluded their participation in the Games with one silver and two bronze medals. The fencing team won silver in the men's team foil event, the handball team earned bronze, and Abubaker Haydar secured bronze in the 800m race in athletics.

Turkiye topped the overall medal standings at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games with 155 medals: 72 gold, 44 silver, and 39 bronze. Uzbekistan came in second with 96 medals (29 gold, 35 silver, and 32 bronze), while Iran finished third with 81 medals (29 gold, 19 silver, and 33 bronze). Saudi Arabia came in fourth with 57 medals (18 gold, 12 silver, and 27 bronze), and Egypt rounded out the top five with 45 medals (17 gold, 11 silver, and 17 bronze).

The sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games saw the participation of more than 3,000 athletes representing 57 countries competing in 23 sports: athletics, fencing, 3x3 basketball, swimming, handball, table tennis, camel racing, volleyball, karate, Muay Thai, judo, weightlifting, futsal, wrestling, taekwondo, esports, wushu, boxing, equestrian show jumping, duathlon, jiu-jitsu, para-athletics, and para-powerlifting.

The Qatari delegation participated in the Islamic Solidarity Games with 82 athletes competing in 16 sports: athletics, duathlon, 3x3 basketball, karate, equestrian, wrestling, volleyball, handball, taekwondo, table tennis, judo, weightlifting, camel racing, swimming, fencing, and para-athletics.