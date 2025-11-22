Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanon National Day


On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my best wishes and heartfelt congratulations to the people of Lebanon as you commemorate the 82nd anniversary of your independence.

This year, the Government of Lebanon has taken courageous steps to promote a brighter future for the Lebanese people. The United States will continue to stand in partnership with Lebanon as we work together to promote stability and economic prosperity in Lebanon and across the region.

