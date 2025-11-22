Lebanon National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my best wishes and heartfelt congratulations to the people of Lebanon as you commemorate the 82nd anniversary of your independence.
This year, the Government of Lebanon has taken courageous steps to promote a brighter future for the Lebanese people. The United States will continue to stand in partnership with Lebanon as we work together to promote stability and economic prosperity in Lebanon and across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment