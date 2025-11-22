Ayan Mukerji Says 'Love You & Miss You' As He Remembers Dad Deb Mukherjee On His Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Ayan Mukerji remembered his late father Deb Mukherjee on his first birth anniversary with a nostalgic social media post.

The 'Wake Up Sid' maker took to his official Instagram account and uploaded some beloved throwback photos of the father and son duo.

The first pic had little Ayan adorably smiling, embraced in his father's arms. Another image from his childhood showed him crying as he was being carried by his dad in his arms.

We could also see little Ayan pointing at something, showing it to his father.

The post further included some recent pictures of the two.

The last still was of Deb Mukherjee posing in the Durga Puja Pundal, which he was known to organize every year before he passed away on March 14 this year, at the age of 83.

Remembering his late father, Ayan wrote, "Happy Birthday Baba!!! (Red heart, Om and white heart emoji) Love you. Miss you, (sic)."

The 'Brahmastra' maker also shared an old birthday card that he would have made for his father as a kid.

For the unversed, Deb Mukherjee belonged to a film family. His mother, Satidevi, is the only sister of the renowned brothers Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. Actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee are his brothers.

Deb Mukherjee was married not once, but twice. He has a daughter, Sunita, from his first marriage, who is the wife of director Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan is his son from his second marriage.

Talking about his film trajectory, Deb Mukherjee commenced his career with minor roles in the movies back in the 1960s. Later on, he went on to become a supporting actor in movies such as "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander" and "King Uncle".

He was last seen in a cameo appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2009 drama "Kaminey".