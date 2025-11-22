Unidentified Man's Body Found Outside SMHS Hospital In Srinagar
Srinagar- An unidentified man was found dead outside Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar on Saturday morning, officials said.
An official said that the deceased, believed to be mentally unsound, is suspected to have died due to the night's severe cold.
“The body was recovered from outside the hospital premises early this morning,” the official said, as per news agency.
