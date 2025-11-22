Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva And Alena Aliyeva Visits Citrus Valley Farm In Lankaran
The owner of the farm, Raftara Shukurova, stated that Citrus Valley, one of Azerbaijan's first agro-gastro-ecotourism destinations, welcomed more than 15,000 tourists in 2024. According to her, guests of the farm can observe agricultural processes, particularly fruit harvesting, taste local dishes and learn how to prepare them, participate in master classes, and become acquainted with the surrounding environment.
During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva viewed the conditions created on the farm, inspected the products, held a sincere conversation with the employees, and wished them success in their work. The visit concluded with commemorative photos taken with the farm staff.
