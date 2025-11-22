403
Putin Vows Sustained Support for Egypt’s First Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) In a renewed show of strategic commitment, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that Moscow will sustain support for Egypt throughout every major phase of constructing the country’s inaugural nuclear power station — from long-term reactor fuel deliveries to ongoing technical servicing.
The pledge followed Wednesday’s installation of the reactor pressure vessel for Unit 1 at the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast. The facility is being built by Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear corporation, under a 2015 accord with Cairo. When completed, the site will host four VVER-1200 reactors with a combined output of 4,800 MW.
Addressing the ceremony via video link — an event joined by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi — Putin said work at El Dabaa is “progressing confidently and successfully” and has moved into a “crucial stage.”
According to the Kremlin’s published transcript, he added that Rosatom’s “Generation III reactors will produce up to 37 billion kWh a year, generating approximately 10% of electricity” to reinforce Egypt’s energy security.
The Russian leader described El Dabaa as a “flagship project in the field of the peaceful atom” and commended Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for his “personal initiative and support.” He also pointed to decades of cooperation, noting that Soviet and Russian specialists previously contributed to landmark Egyptian projects such as the Aswan High Dam.
“We fully… remain committed to a comprehensive strengthening and deepening of our partnership with friendly Egypt,” he said.
Moscow has already trained more than 100 Egyptian nuclear experts at its universities, Putin noted, adding that Rosatom stands ready to share technology for small modular reactors, as well as nuclear applications in medicine and agriculture.
In September, Egypt’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mahmoud Esmat told media that the plant’s construction is slated to finish by 2029.
On Wednesday, President Sisi lauded the “long-standing” and “fruitful” cooperation between Cairo and Moscow, emphasizing that the El Dabaa project “positions Egypt as a leading state in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.”
