Udaipur Set For Grand Spectacle Today With Jennifer Lopez Expected To Perform At Big-Fat Wedding Of US Millionaires

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Udaipur is set to host one of the most high-profile weddings of the year, drawing international attention as political leaders, global celebrities, and prominent business families converge on the lake city. International pop icon Jennifer Lopez is expected to arrive for a special performance at Manek Chowk on Saturday.

The celebrations, centered around the wedding of Netra Mantena (Elizabeth), daughter of American billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and American-born groom Vamsi Gadiraju, will run through November 24 across Udaipur's most luxurious heritage venues.

The event has attracted several VVIPs, including Donald Trump Jr., who arrived in Udaipur on Friday ahead of the wedding festivities scheduled for November 23 at the iconic Jagmandir Island Palace.

This marks Trump Jr.'s first visit to the city. He landed at Dabok Airport with his girlfriend, briefly greeting the large crowd gathered to welcome him. He initially exited the airport to wave at onlookers before stepping back inside due to the overwhelming rush near his vehicle.

Following a brief discussion between US security personnel and local police, the crowd and media were moved nearly 100 feet away, allowing Trump Jr. to exit once more, get into his car, and depart smoothly for his hotel where he is staying in the luxurious Maharaja Suite, reportedly costing around Rs 10 lakh per night.

The pre-wedding festivities have already transformed the city into a cultural spectacle. A vibrant Haldi ceremony was held at the Taj Lake Palace, with family members and guests dancing to traditional tunes. Later, Bollywood glamour lit up the City Palace, with performances by stars such as Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kriti Sanon.

Udaipur's celebrity arrivals continued throughout Friday, with Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and several others landing to participate in the celebrations.

The primary venue, Jagmandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola, has been lavishly decorated for the royal affair. With international dignitaries, Bollywood stars, and global performers arriving, Udaipur is once again at the center of a star-studded celebration blending luxury, tradition, and global glamour.