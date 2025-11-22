403
Landslides in Central Java, Flooding in Thailand Leave Dozens Dead
(MENAFN) Thirty individuals have been confirmed deceased following a series of landslides across two areas in Indonesia’s Central Java, while operations to locate 21 missing residents are still underway, according to local media outlets on Friday.
In Pandanarum, Banjarnegara regency, a news agency stated that rescue personnel have verified the deaths of 10 people, with 18 others still unaccounted for after the Nov. 15 landslide.
“The search was conducted manually and with the use of sniffer dogs,” the media reported.
They further noted that 17 units of heavy machinery were utilized to unearth the soil that had engulfed numerous homes.
Elsewhere, in Majenang district within Cilacap regency, teams uncovered 20 additional victims, while three individuals remain missing after another landslide last week, according to Merah Putih news.
“We are making every effort to find the three victims who are still being searched for,” said National Search and Rescue Agency Chief Air Marshal Mohammad Syafii.
In a separate disaster, intense flooding triggered by monsoon rainfall inundated 159 villages and affected 17,000 households in Songkhla, southern Thailand, on Friday, as reported by a media outlet.
The catastrophe impacted 44,958 people, though no fatalities or injuries were recorded.
Authorities noted that seven districts have now been designated as emergency disaster zones.
