Air Voel Introduces Canada's Most Advanced CPAP Lineup Featuring The Resmed Airsense 11 Autoset
Founded by Roman Korytski, Air Voel has built a strong reputation in Canada for offering modern CPAP technology, fast nationwide shipping, and hands-on support for individuals managing obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The addition of the AirSense 11 AutoSet-along with newly stocked advanced masks, humidifier upgrades, and travel-friendly accessories-marks a significant step in the company's mission to elevate sleep care across the country.
Bringing the Future of Sleep Therapy to Canadians
The ResMed AirSense 11 AutoSet is currently one of the most sophisticated and clinically trusted CPAP machines worldwide. Known for its cutting-edge design and automated pressure technology, the device adapts in real time to a user's breathing patterns to deliver smoother therapy and higher comfort.
Key features include:
AutoSet and AutoSet for Her algorithms for personalized therapy
Quiet, whisper-level operation for better sleep experience
AutoRamp technology that eases the user into therapy
Integrated humidification to prevent dryness and discomfort
Wireless connectivity enabling remote monitoring and app-based support
Touchscreen interface for simple nightly usage
By making the AirSense 11 easily available across Canada, Air Voel is helping bridge the gap between advanced technology and real user needs.
“Too many Canadians are still struggling with outdated machines that don't match modern comfort or performance levels,” said Roman Korytski, Founder of Air Voel.“Our goal is to make the future of CPAP therapy accessible right now. The AirSense 11 AutoSet is a major leap forward, and we're proud to bring it to our customers across the country.”
A Complete CPAP Ecosystem-Designed for Every Type of Sleeper
Along with the AirSense 11 AutoSet, Air Voel has also expanded its mask lineup to include:
ResMed AirFit N20 / F20 / P10
AirTouch memory-foam masks
Hybrid and nasal cushion models
Travel accessories and replacement supplies
Customers can pair the AirSense 11 with a mask that fits their face shape, sleeping style, and comfort preferences. Air Voel also offers virtual mask-fit consultations, helping users identify which combination will give them the most comfortable night's sleep.
“CPAP success depends heavily on comfort,” added Korytski.“That's why our updated lineup includes everything-top-tier machines, the newest masks, humidifiers, and even travel solutions. We want every customer to feel supported from the first night.”
Nationwide Availability With Expert Canadian Support
Air Voel ships CPAP machines and masks Canada-wide, providing fast delivery to all provinces and territories. With the AirSense 11 AutoSet now in stock, users can access modern therapy solutions without delays or long clinic wait times.
To support new users, Air Voel offers:
Free virtual consultations
Step-by-step setup guidance
Follow-up therapy coaching
Competitive pricing and bundle discounts
Hassle-free warranty handling
The company's customer-care team works closely with clients to ensure they feel confident and informed at every stage of their sleep-therapy journey.
About Air Voel
Air Voel is a Canadian sleep-health company specializing in CPAP machines, masks, accessories, and at-home sleep testing solutions. As an official distributor of ResMed products in Canada, Air Voel is committed to delivering patient-focused care, expert guidance, and advanced sleep-therapy technology to individuals across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
