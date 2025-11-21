Air Voel Introduces Canada's Most Advanced CPAP Lineup Featuring The Resmed Airsense 11 Autoset

MENAFN - GetNews) Air Voel, one of Canada's leading sleep-health providers and an authorized distributor of ResMed products, today announced the launch of its most advanced CPAP machine lineup to date, headlined by the innovative ResMed AirSense 11 AutoSet. With the growing demand for reliable sleep-apnea therapy solutions across Canada, this expanded lineup is designed to deliver improved comfort, smarter automation, and a more personalized sleep-therapy experience for new and existing CPAP users.

Founded by Roman Korytski, Air Voel has built a strong reputation in Canada for offering modern CPAP technology, fast nationwide shipping, and hands-on support for individuals managing obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The addition of the AirSense 11 AutoSet-along with newly stocked advanced masks, humidifier upgrades, and travel-friendly accessories-marks a significant step in the company's mission to elevate sleep care across the country.

Bringing the Future of Sleep Therapy to Canadians

The ResMed AirSense 11 AutoSet is currently one of the most sophisticated and clinically trusted CPAP machines worldwide. Known for its cutting-edge design and automated pressure technology, the device adapts in real time to a user's breathing patterns to deliver smoother therapy and higher comfort.

Key features include:



AutoSet and AutoSet for Her algorithms for personalized therapy

Quiet, whisper-level operation for better sleep experience

AutoRamp technology that eases the user into therapy

Integrated humidification to prevent dryness and discomfort

Wireless connectivity enabling remote monitoring and app-based support Touchscreen interface for simple nightly usage

By making the AirSense 11 easily available across Canada, Air Voel is helping bridge the gap between advanced technology and real user needs.

“Too many Canadians are still struggling with outdated machines that don't match modern comfort or performance levels,” said Roman Korytski, Founder of Air Voel.“Our goal is to make the future of CPAP therapy accessible right now. The AirSense 11 AutoSet is a major leap forward, and we're proud to bring it to our customers across the country.”

A Complete CPAP Ecosystem-Designed for Every Type of Sleeper

Along with the AirSense 11 AutoSet, Air Voel has also expanded its mask lineup to include:



ResMed AirFit N20 / F20 / P10

AirTouch memory-foam masks

Hybrid and nasal cushion models Travel accessories and replacement supplies

Customers can pair the AirSense 11 with a mask that fits their face shape, sleeping style, and comfort preferences. Air Voel also offers virtual mask-fit consultations, helping users identify which combination will give them the most comfortable night's sleep.

“CPAP success depends heavily on comfort,” added Korytski.“That's why our updated lineup includes everything-top-tier machines, the newest masks, humidifiers, and even travel solutions. We want every customer to feel supported from the first night.”

Nationwide Availability With Expert Canadian Support

Air Voel ships CPAP machines and masks Canada-wide, providing fast delivery to all provinces and territories. With the AirSense 11 AutoSet now in stock, users can access modern therapy solutions without delays or long clinic wait times.

To support new users, Air Voel offers:



Free virtual consultations

Step-by-step setup guidance

Follow-up therapy coaching

Competitive pricing and bundle discounts Hassle-free warranty handling

The company's customer-care team works closely with clients to ensure they feel confident and informed at every stage of their sleep-therapy journey.

About Air Voel

Air Voel is a Canadian sleep-health company specializing in CPAP machines, masks, accessories, and at-home sleep testing solutions. As an official distributor of ResMed products in Canada, Air Voel is committed to delivering patient-focused care, expert guidance, and advanced sleep-therapy technology to individuals across the country.