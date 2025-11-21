Sunday Unveils Memo, A New AI-Powered Humanoid Robot Designed For Real Home Chores

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Sunday unveils new humanoid robot for the home

November 21, 2025 by David Edwards

Sunday, an AI startup founded by Stanford PhD roboticists Tony Zhao (CEO) and Cheng Chi (CTO), has emerged from stealth to introduce Memo.

Memo is a personal robot engineered to help families gain back time spent on chores like dishes, laundry, and tidying up. Its development centers on learning from authentic daily routines collected in more than 500 real homes using Sunday's patented Skill Capture Glove, a wearable that records how people move, clean, and organize.

Memo puts household data at the heart of personal robotics. Unlike most in-home robots, Memo's training comes from approximately 10 million episodes of genuine household routines, representing an unmatched level of data diversity, quality, and in-the-wild volume.

This advantage enables Memo to adapt to the unpredictability found in kitchens, living rooms, and laundry spaces, mastering“long horizon” tasks like clearing the table, running the dishwasher, folding clothes, putting away shoes, and brewing espresso.

“The problem has always been data. Most home robots start as adaptations of industrial machines, and those trained in labs rarely succeed in unpredictable, real-world environments,” said Tony Zhao, co-founder and CEO of Sunday.

“Our Skill Capture Glove changes this by collecting thousands of hours of daily routines from hundreds of families. That practical knowledge lets Memo develop the skills families truly care about.

“We built Memo to give people back time for what matters, with the safety needs for any family in mind. This is a turning point for home robotics.”

Memo is built for homes, with safety and stability as priorities. Instead of a bipedal humanoid shape, Memo features a rolling base for greater balance and lower weight.

In the rare event of power loss, Memo remains stable, avoiding the risk of falls. Its silicone-clad design is soft, approachable, and built to fit comfortably into family living spaces.

Starting November 19th, 2025, Sunday will accept applications for Memo's Founding Family Beta, launching in late 2026. Fifty households will become early adopters, receiving individually numbered robots along with direct support and the opportunity to guide future capabilities.

“The promise of AI robotics isn't back-flipping or dancing demos, but robots that work in messy, real-world situations. To have those, we need real-world training data. We have about one-millionth of the data we need,” said Eric Vishria, general partner at Benchmark.

“Tony and Cheng's approach finally makes collecting robot-ready data at a massive scale possible. Their breakthroughs mark the start of an exponential curve toward a future where robots actually work in our day-to-day lives.”