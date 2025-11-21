Jordan's Jiu-Jitsu Team Concludes Participation In Islamic Solidarity Games In Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra)-- The Jordanian national jiu-jitsu team wrapped up its participation on Thursday in the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.Competing in the under-77 kg weight category, athlete Osama Nabass opened his campaign in the Round of 16, where he was defeated by Saudi competitor Osama Saleh.Nabass then entered the repechage bracket for a chance to claim the bronze medal. He won his first bout against Kuwait's Fahad Al-Mari, followed by another victory over Tunisia's Marwan Dhafer. However, he fell short in the final repechage match, again losing to Saudi Arabia's Osama Saleh.With that result, Jordan concluded its jiu-jitsu events at the Games.