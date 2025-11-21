Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan's Jiu-Jitsu Team Concludes Participation In Islamic Solidarity Games In Riyadh


2025-11-21 10:04:03
Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra)-- The Jordanian national jiu-jitsu team wrapped up its participation on Thursday in the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
Competing in the under-77 kg weight category, athlete Osama Nabass opened his campaign in the Round of 16, where he was defeated by Saudi competitor Osama Saleh.
Nabass then entered the repechage bracket for a chance to claim the bronze medal. He won his first bout against Kuwait's Fahad Al-Mari, followed by another victory over Tunisia's Marwan Dhafer. However, he fell short in the final repechage match, again losing to Saudi Arabia's Osama Saleh.
With that result, Jordan concluded its jiu-jitsu events at the Games.

Jordan News Agency

