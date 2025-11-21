Expanded Beam Cable Market Size To Grow USD 52.75 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 23.6% Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded Beam Cable Market growth fueled by rising need for durable fiber connections, harsh-environment applications, low-maintenance designs, and increasing use in military, telecom, and industrial networks. Austin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanded Beam Cable Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Expanded Beam Cable Market Surging Demand for Essential Applications in Crucial Missions Augment Market Growth Globally The need for expanded beam cables is rising significantly due to the growing use of fiber optic technologies across various industries, particularly in vital operations. Fiber optics are vital for critical communication and operations in challenging environments in industries such as defense, military, aerospace, and geophysics. Reliable connectivity solutions that can withstand harsh conditions, such as dust, moisture, severe temperatures, and chemical exposure are essential for sectors including military communications, oil and gas exploration, medical devices, robotics, and energy production. The strength and longevity of fiber optic cables and connectors are crucial in these demanding conditions. Get a Sample Report of Expanded Beam Cable Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Harting Technology Group

Smiths Interconnect (Smith Group Plc

Neutrik

Tech Optics

X-Beam Tech

Warren & Brown Network

Radiall

Bel Fuse Inc.

Foss Fiberoptics

3M Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Molex

Amphenol

Avago Technologies

OFS Fitel

L-com Global Connectivity

General Electric (GE)

Corning Optical Communications Phoenix Contact Expanded Beam Cable Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 9.69 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 52.75 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.6% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Lens size (8 mm, 25 mm, 0 mm, 5 mm, Others)

. By Technology (Single Mode, Multi-Mode, Hybrid)

. By Connector Type (Single Channel Expanded Beam Connector, Multi-Channel Beam Connector)

. By Single vs Multi-Channel Connector (Rack & Panel, Panel Mount Connectors, In-Line Circular, Quick-Disconnect, Others)

. By Application (Military Communications, Oil & Gas, Medical, Robotics, Energy & Power, Broadcast Systems, Manufacturing & Industrial, Geophysical Exploration, Marine Operations, Military/ Aerospace, Commercial aerospace, Space flight, Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Expanded Beam Cable Market Report (20% Discount) @

Key Industry Segmentation

By Connector Type

Single Channel Expanded Beam Connector dominated with a significant revenue share of 54.78% in 2024. This connector type is favored for its simplicity and effectiveness in delivering reliable, high-speed data transmission across various industries. This connector features advanced sealing mechanisms that provide protection against environmental contaminants, ensuring optimal performance in harsh conditions.

By Technology

Single Mode technology held the biggest share of revenue at 44.44% in 2024 in the expanded beam cable market, due to its excellent performance in transmitting data over long distances with minimal signal loss. A major contributor to the development of single-mode fiber technology has been Corning Incorporated and other businesses. Corning most recently unveiled their Ultra-Low Loss (ULL) single-mode fibers, which enhance signal quality for long-distance communication.

Regional Insights:

Due in large part to the U.S.'s strong emphasis on investment in vital infrastructure and cutting-edge communication technologies, North America owned a substantial piece of the expanded beam cable market in 2024, with a revenue share of 39.44%. The region's emphasis on sectors including telecommunications, aerospace, and defense has raised demand for cutting-edge connection solutions.

Rapid urbanization and large investments in telecommunications infrastructure made the Asia-Pacific region the fastest-growing market for expanded beam cables in 2024. With policies in place to improve digital connection and increase broadband availability, nations including China, India, and Japan are driving this expansion.

Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Expanded Beam Cable Market? Schedule a Call with Our Analyst Team @

Recent News:



In March 2022, NEUTRIK (Liechtenstein) launched their new FIBERFOX Expanded Beam Fiber Optic Connectors, created to meet MIL-DTL-83526 requirements for rugged settings. These connections use fiber optic terminations that do not require physical contact, and are sealed with IP68 behind a ball lens coated with anti-reflective material. In November 2021, Amphenol FSI (US) unveiled its proactive response to the updated M28876 optical fiber connector standards. The company announced that the M28876 connectors will now come in either Black Hard Anodized PTFE or SnZn, instead of cadmium/CR+6.

Exclusive Sections of the Expanded Beam Cable Market Report (The USPs):



PERFORMANCE AND TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate technical differentiation by comparing insertion loss levels between expanded beam and physical-contact connectors, understanding durability in terms of mating cycles, and analysing operating temperature ranges suitable for harsh or mission-critical environments.

ADOPTION AND DEPLOYMENT TRENDS – helps you identify key demand sectors by tracking adoption across defense, aerospace, telecom, and industrial applications, measuring average deployment lengths in rugged installations, and assessing the year-on-year growth of expanded beam cable usage.

CONNECTIVITY AND INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you understand evolving application needs by analysing the share of deployments in fiber-to-the-field, broadcast, and data centers, reviewing supported data transmission rates, and tracking the adoption of hybrid cables that combine data and power.

COST AND OPERATIONAL BENCHMARKS – helps you assess overall cost efficiency by comparing per-meter cable costs with standard fiber options, understanding the cost distribution across cables, connectors, and assembly, and reviewing typical lifespan expectations in military and industrial environments.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for market expansion by highlighting increasing demand for ruggedized, low-maintenance optical connectivity solutions, rapid upgrades in transmission capability, and rising interest in hybrid expanded beam designs. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge market strength by analysing how leading suppliers differentiate through durability performance, integration of hybrid solutions, cost competitiveness, and expansion into high-growth defense and industrial applications.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)