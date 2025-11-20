Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Senyar To Bring Heavy Rainfall? Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Senyar Alert: It looks like the Telugu states can't escape another cyclone threat. A cyclone is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal this month

Rains have returned to the Telugu states, starting as light showers. Weather agencies warn of heavy to very heavy rain by month-end as conditions in the Bay of Bengal are favorable.

Still reeling from Cyclone Montha, people are now worried about a new cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal. It might hit the AP coast, with favorable conditions in the next 5-6 days.

A circulation over the Bay of Bengal may form a low-pressure area by Nov 22. APSDMA says it will become a depression by Nov 24 and a cyclone by Nov 26-27, hitting the AP coast by Nov 29.

Rains have begun in AP due to a low-pressure system. APSDMA warns of heavy rain from Nov 27-29 in coastal and Rayalaseema areas. Farmers should protect their harvest. Call 112 for help.

No rain is expected in Telangana on Friday (Nov 21). However, AP may see moderate showers in Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati. Rains will start in Telangana from Sunday.

Each cyclone gets a name from a different country. Montha was from Thailand. The next, 'Senyar,' is from the UAE. Future names include 'Ditwa' (Yemen) and 'Arnab' (Bangladesh).