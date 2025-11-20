Shaan Calls 25Th Anniversary Celebration An Unforgettable Night With 'Family, Friends, & Fraternity'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Renowned singer Shaan and his better half Radhika Mukherjee have completed 25 years of marital bliss. Commemorating the special milestone, the couple hosted a special evening in the presence of family friends and fraternity.

The video dropped by Shaan on his official Instagram handle features some glimpses of the celebration, where the singer can be seen warmly greeting his guests from the entertainment industry, such as Kapil Sharma, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and Mika Singh, among others.

From the lovely couple dancing with each other, to Shaan performing for his guests, to their son Maahi also singing his heart out for his parents, the evening seemed to be full of memorable moments.

Talking about the night to remember, Shaan captioned the post, "It was an unforgettable night!!! Family, friends, and fraternity!!! Thank you so much for your love and warm participation in the revelry and celebration. Both @radhikashaan and I feel so blessed to have you in our life and on our special day (red heart emoji) #25yearsoflove (red heart emoji) (sic)."

He further added his son Maahi's track "Jaadugari" in the backdrop.

Prior to this, Shaan penned a lovely wish for Radhika on their 25th wedding anniversary.

He posted a beautiful picture of the two on his IG, accompanied by a emotional note that read,“I used to think... 25 years... Silver Jubilee... we will have become so old and washed out by then... ready to retire into the sunset...” But with @radhikashaan in my life... every day felt as new and fresh and beautiful, and before I knew it... we were 25 years married!! And the magic has just begun. (sic)”

For those who do not know, Shaan and Radhika tied the knot in November 2000. The couple is proud parents of two sons.