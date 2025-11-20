Crypto Market Maker Balance Sheet Crisis Sparks Market Slide



Market maker liquidity issues are believed to have contributed to recent crypto market declines following the October 10 crash.

Massive liquidations - totaling $20 billion - have caught market makers off guard, forcing them to shrink their balance sheets.

Crypto analyst Tom Lee compares market makers to central banks, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining market liquidity.

Bitcoin has retraced from over $121,000 to approximately $86,900 amid the ongoing liquidity crunch. Experts suggest a potential weeks-long unwinding process before markets stabilize, echoing patterns seen in 2022.

The recent downturn in the cryptocurrency sector has been linked to liquidity issues faced by major market makers, according to Tom Lee, chairman of Ether treasury firm BitMine. Speaking with CNBC, Lee indicated that the market's plunge on October 10, which resulted in a record $20 billion liquidated positions, unexpectedly shook market makers, leading to severe liquidity shortages.

As a consequence, market makers with thinner margins are now further reducing their balance sheets to free up capital amid declining trader revenues. Lee explained,

Lee, also the co-founder of Fundstrat, emphasizes the analogy of crypto market makers to central banks, highlighting their vital role in sustaining liquidity. He warned that the industry might experience more turmoil over the coming weeks until liquidity issues are resolved.

“The situation today mirrors what happened after the October 10th market crash. That liquidation was so massive it crippled market makers,” Lee said.“Market makers are essential because they provide liquidity, almost like a central bank does for traditional markets.”

After reaching over $121,000 prior to the crash, Bitcoin (BTC ) has fallen sharply to around $86,900, with most cryptocurrencies experiencing similar retracements. The broader market's struggles reflect a systemic liquidity crunch, which could take time to fully resolve.

Lee estimates that this unwinding process may take another couple of weeks, comparing it to similar events from 2022, where it took around eight weeks for stabilization. He sees Bitcoin and Ethereum acting as leading indicators for traditional financial markets amid this period of liquidity stress.

As the crypto market navigates this challenging phase, analysts and industry insiders watch closely, aware that market stability hinges on the ability of liquidity providers to regain confidence and capacity.

