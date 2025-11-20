BLDC Expands U.S. Access To High-Performance Brushless DC Motors For Robotics, EV, And Automation Markets

MENAFN - GetNews)



BLDC Worm Gear MotorIn-stock brushless motors, gear systems, and controllers now available direct to U.S. customers with fast shipping and customization options

BLDC, a manufacturer of brushless DC motors and integrated gear-motor systems, today announced expanded services for U.S. customers, including direct e-commerce ordering, fast domestic shipping, and support for U.S.-based integrators, OEMs, and EV builders.

“With the U.S. leading in robotics, automation, and electric mobility innovation, we want to ensure American engineers have frictionless access to industrial-grade motor solutions,” said the spokesperson at BLDC.“Our gear motors, frameless rotors, and matched controllers are built to meet real-world demand - from factory floors to e-bike trails.”

Key Features Tailored for the U.S. Market



Frameless motors & in-runners: Suitable for robotics and U.S.-based automation integrators.

Motor + controller kits: Plug-and-play solutions engineered for 12V, 24V, and 48V systems common in U.S. electric vehicles.

Precision gear motors: Planetary and worm gear options for conveyor, lift, and robotic applications. Dealer opportunities: Open to U.S. distributors, with dedicated support and competitive B2B pricing.

Primary Applications in the U.S.:



E-bikes, electric scooters, and mobility platforms

CNC machines and automated production lines

Drones, robotics, and hobbyist systems Sustainable energy and solar tracking solutions

U.S. businesses, integrators, and distributors can explore the full catalog and request custom solutions at bld.

About BLDC

BLDC is a global supplier of brushless DC motors, gear motors, and controllers with over a decade of engineering expertise. The company supports custom and off-the-shelf motion solutions for EVs, automation, and robotics. U.S. customers can now shop factory-direct at.