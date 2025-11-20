Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BLDC Expands U.S. Access To High-Performance Brushless DC Motors For Robotics, EV, And Automation Markets


2025-11-20 07:08:36
(MENAFN- GetNews)


BLDC Worm Gear MotorIn-stock brushless motors, gear systems, and controllers now available direct to U.S. customers with fast shipping and customization options

BLDC, a manufacturer of brushless DC motors and integrated gear-motor systems, today announced expanded services for U.S. customers, including direct e-commerce ordering, fast domestic shipping, and support for U.S.-based integrators, OEMs, and EV builders.

“With the U.S. leading in robotics, automation, and electric mobility innovation, we want to ensure American engineers have frictionless access to industrial-grade motor solutions,” said the spokesperson at BLDC.“Our gear motors, frameless rotors, and matched controllers are built to meet real-world demand - from factory floors to e-bike trails.”

Key Features Tailored for the U.S. Market

  • Frameless motors & in-runners: Suitable for robotics and U.S.-based automation integrators.

  • Motor + controller kits: Plug-and-play solutions engineered for 12V, 24V, and 48V systems common in U.S. electric vehicles.

  • Precision gear motors: Planetary and worm gear options for conveyor, lift, and robotic applications.

  • Dealer opportunities: Open to U.S. distributors, with dedicated support and competitive B2B pricing.

Primary Applications in the U.S.:

  • E-bikes, electric scooters, and mobility platforms

  • CNC machines and automated production lines

  • Drones, robotics, and hobbyist systems

  • Sustainable energy and solar tracking solutions

U.S. businesses, integrators, and distributors can explore the full catalog and request custom solutions at bld.

About BLDC

BLDC is a global supplier of brushless DC motors, gear motors, and controllers with over a decade of engineering expertise. The company supports custom and off-the-shelf motion solutions for EVs, automation, and robotics. U.S. customers can now shop factory-direct at.

MENAFN20112025003238003268ID1110376666



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search