Toronto Stock Exchange, E3 Lithium, The View From The C-Suite
The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit .
About E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETL)
E3 Lithium is a lithium development Company aiming to power the Electrical Revolution in Canada with their 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent LCE inferred mineral resource in Alberta and an NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax. Through the successful scale up of its DLE technology towards commercialization E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity battery grade lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.
