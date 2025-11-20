Ex-Prosecutor Denies Promise To Drop Charges Against FTX Exec's Partner



Ryan Salame received a sentence of over seven years after pleading guilty to charges linked to FTX's collapse.

Prosecutors indicated they would likely halt further investigation into Salame if he cooperated with the plea deal.

Michelle Bond, involved in campaign finance charges related to FTX funds, is contesting her case amid claims of prosecutorial misconduct. The ongoing legal saga highlights the complexities and legal fallout from the FTX implosion, which occurred over three years ago.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a high-profile hearing related to the collapse of FTX, U.S. prosecutors shed light on the legal proceedings involving key executives and ongoing investigations. Danielle Sassoon, an assistant U.S. attorney involved in the case, testified regarding the plea deal and sentencing of FTX's former co-CEO, Ryan Salame, amidst mounting scrutiny over potential misconduct and the broader fallout from the crypto exchange's bankruptcy.

During a Thursday hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon discussed the guilty plea and sentencing of Ryan Salame, a former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets. Salame's guilty plea led to his prison term of more than seven years, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange's downfall.

According to reports from Inner City Press, Sassoon stated that her team would not pursue further investigations into Salame's conduct if he agreed to cooperate fully. The investigation also extended to Salame's then-girlfriend, Michelle Bond, who faces campaign finance charges linked to illicit use of FTX funds.

Bond, one of the remaining figures associated with the FTX criminal case, is challenging her charges, claiming prosecutors manipulated the plea process to induce her to admit guilt. Her case, which involves conspiracy to influence campaign contributions, could serve as the final chapter in the criminal proceedings stemming from FTX's 2022 bankruptcy filing.

Bond has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including conspiracy to cause unlawful contributions and receiving illegal corporate funds. The allegations stem from Salame's alleged use of approximately $400,000 of FTX funds for Bond's 2022 Congressional campaign.

It's been three years since FTX collapsed... who's in prison?

As of October 2024, Salame has been reported to serve a prison sentence of seven and a half years. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, pleaded guilty and is serving a two-year sentence since November 2024. Meanwhile, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, other convicted former executives, have pleaded guilty and received time served.

However, the saga continues for Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder and former CEO. Since August 2023, Bankman-Fried has been in jail after bail was revoked over allegations of witness intimidation. He was convicted and sentenced to 25 years behind bars in a closely watched case by the blockchain and crypto community.

In recent legal developments, Bankman-Fried's lawyers have filed an appeal, arguing that he was unfairly prejudiced during his trial and that the court deprived him of presenting key information about FTX's solvency. There is also speculation that Bankman-Fried may seek a pardon from President Donald Trump, who recently issued clemency to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, calling his actions“not even a crime.”

