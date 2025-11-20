Man Commits Suicide After Teen Girlfriend Dies By Consuming Poison In UP's Hardoi

MENAFN - IANS) Hardoi, Nov 21 (IANS) A tragic incident stemming from a love affair has come to light in Hardoi's Beniganj police station area in Uttar Pradesh, where an unmarried couple died after consuming poison.

The tragedy began when Shivani, an 18-year-old girl from Ashraf Tola in Beniganj, reportedly took her own life by consuming poison under suspicious circumstances around 11 a.m. on Thursday. Her condition quickly deteriorated. Her family initially took her to an untrained doctor in Beniganj. Seeing her critical state, the doctor immediately referred her to the Community Health Centre, where the doctor declared her dead.

The news sent shockwaves through her family. Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and sent her body to Hardoi for a post-mortem examination.

Police Inspector Omprakash Saroj stated that the death occurred under suspicious circumstances and that the cause will be clarified only after the post-mortem report is received.

The tragic news of the girl's death further escalated the situation. According to reports, Anup Kumar, the 21-year-old son of Chandrapal, a resident of Madhiya, Beniganj police station area, subsequently consumed poison in Allipur, Uttar Pradesh. It is reported that Anup's father had scolded him after learning of his girlfriend's death, which may have led him to take this extreme step. He died before his family and neighbours could intervene.

The deceased couple belonged to the same community, and their families lived only seven kilometres apart. The girl's maternal grandparents lived in the boy's village, where she used to study before moving to Beniganj two years ago.

Circle Officer (CO) Ajit Chauhan confirmed both deaths and the emergence of a love affair angle. The police are actively investigating the matter. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and necessary legal proceedings are currently underway. The incident has cast an atmosphere of grief and panic over the entire area.