Madelyn Mcdonald To Appear On Women In Power TV


2025-11-20 06:00:57
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Madelyn McDonald, K9 trainer and CEO of Flat Collar K9 Training, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on leadership, resilience, and the mindset required to excel in a male-dominated field.

Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing influential entrepreneurs and industry leaders as they reveal the lessons and defining moments that shaped their journeys. Viewers can explore the show on the official website.

In her episode, McDonald discusses the power of accountability, humility, and maintaining high personal standards. She breaks down how principles such as embracing constructive criticism, avoiding complacency, and leading by example can transform both personal and professional growth. Viewers will walk away with practical reminders about self-discipline, navigating adversity, and protecting their energy to avoid burnout.

“Giving people hope that their dog isn't a lost cause and watching the progress in their relationship drives me,” said McDonald.

Madelyn's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can learn more about her personalized episode here:

EIN Presswire

