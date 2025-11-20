Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:47 AM EST - Freegold Ventures Limited: Announced the results from eight additional drill holes at the Golden Summit project which further demonstrate the project's resource potential. To date, the company has completed 54 drill holes, and the drilling of 36,231m including ongoing holes. A substantial number of assay results are still pending with results expected to be reported as they are finalized. Freegold Ventures Limited shares T are trading down $0.03 at $1.26.

