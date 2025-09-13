Zelensky: Basic Security Guarantees For Ukraine Practically Ready

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address .

“So now, we need to pressure Russia toward ending hostilities, toward a meeting format that will be effective, toward a reliable ceasefire, so that Russia stops killings and strikes. And this is achievable. It is achievable only if we act together – everyone in Europe, as the war is closest here, but also together with America. For Putin, it is the United States that represents a real argument – along with other global actors,” the Head of State emphasized.

He also urged not to forget about Russian assets, stressing that it is only fair for all the significant funds already located to be directed toward Ukraine's defense and recovery.

“In Ukraine, we are doing everything possible on our side to reduce Russia's ability to fight. Our deep strikes will intensify – financing and tasks for this are already in place. Diplomats are also actively working with all partners to reduce their trade ties with Russia. And we are coordinating our actions,” the President noted.

Zelensky recalled that throughout the week he had held talks with the President of Finland, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Italian President of the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister of Poland, the NATO Secretary General, the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Poland, with U.S. President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, as well as with security advisers from Germany, the UK, France, and Italy.

“And today, by the way, advisors from those countries, along with Chief of the Office Andrii Yermak, are in Kharkiv region. And it is important that partners visit not only Kyiv but also our other cities and other communities,” the Head of State stressed.

In addition, he thanked Sweden for a new defense package worth over 900 million dollars.

“Good results have also been achieved at the Ramstein meeting – particularly regarding air defense. Reports were delivered by Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, who participated in Ramstein, and we now must step up efforts on the Patriots this fall,” Zelensky noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelensky stated that victory over Russia requires containing it now and preventing future aggression.