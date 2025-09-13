Quadrille Capital Secures €500M For Europe-US Tech Push - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://cdn.exchangewire.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Digest-Image-09-July-613x350.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

Quadrille Capital has completed a €500 million capital raise aimed at funding technology ventures in Europe and the United States. The firm has allocated €285 million for direct investments, €70 million for its primary fund backing VC and growth funds, and €150 million for a secondary fund focused on later-stage opportunity. The fundraising elevates its assets under management to approximately €1.8 billion.

Jérôme Chevalier, CEO, noted that the multi-strategy model positions Quadrille to capture value across software, artificial intelligence, healthcare, fintech and gaming. Around a quarter of the direct investments portion has already been committed, with investments made in firms such as Sanas in AI, Homa in gaming, and Wisetack in fintech.

The secondary fund, at €150 million, is more than three times the size of its first vintage. Its purpose is to allow investors exposure to opportunities in the secondary market-transactions involving existing stakes rather than primary financings.

Quadrille operates from offices in Paris, San Francisco and New York, and its investment mandate spans technology and healthcare sectors across the US, Europe and China. The firm uses four investment strategies: direct growth equity, primary commitments to venture and growth funds, secondary purchases in LP/GP-led transactions, and public equity.

