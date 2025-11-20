$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Haomin Wang

2025-11-20 03:10:37
  • Lecturer in Economics, Cardiff University
Haomin Wang is a Lecturer in Economics at Cardiff Business School. Formerly, she worked as an Assistant Professor in Economics at the University of Konstanz and a post-doctoral researcher at DIW Berlin and the Paris School of Economics. She received her PhD in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2015. Her research interests include quantitative macroeconomics, markets with search or financial frictions, fiscal and labor market policies, and family and gender economics.

Experience
  • 2024–present Lecturer, Cardiff University
  • 2018–2024 Lecturer, University of Konstanz
Education
  • 2015 University of Wisconsin-Madison, PhD
  • 2009 University of Virginia, BA

