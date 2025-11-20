Lecturer in Economics, Cardiff University

Haomin Wang is a Lecturer in Economics at Cardiff Business School. Formerly, she worked as an Assistant Professor in Economics at the University of Konstanz and a post-doctoral researcher at DIW Berlin and the Paris School of Economics. She received her PhD in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2015. Her research interests include quantitative macroeconomics, markets with search or financial frictions, fiscal and labor market policies, and family and gender economics.



2024–present Lecturer, Cardiff University 2018–2024 Lecturer, University of Konstanz



2015 University of Wisconsin-Madison, PhD 2009 University of Virginia, BA

