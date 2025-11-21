Sagar Kavach: Coastal Security Drill Continues In Tamil Nadu Districts

A coastal security exercise 'Sagar Kavach' contiuned on Friday for the second day after it began a day ago in the coastal areas of Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.

The Coastal Security Group under the jurisdiction of the Tamil Nadu Police Devanampattinam Coastal Police Station conducted the Sagar Kavach security drill last morning to prevent any possible intrusion or sabotage attempts at key locations in Cuddalore.

As part of this exercise, the police and the Coastal Security Group were actively engaged in intensive coastal surveillance.

Understanding the Sagar Kavach Drill

According to official sources, the exercise was carried out near the eastern side of Thazhankuda, Cuddalore, within the jurisdiction of Devanampattinam Coastal Police Station, at a distance of 2 Nautical Miles (2 NM) from the coast.

Sagar Kavach is a biannual coastal security drill that tests and improves coastal security mechanisms against asymmetric threats.

A wide range of central and state agencies, including the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, State Police, Marine Police, Fisheries, Customs, etc., are part of this exercise.

Red and Blue Team Simulation

During the exercise, security forces are split into a "Red team" that simulates infiltrators and a "Blue Team" that detects and neutralises them, assessing inter-agency coordination and response times.

Drill in Action: Cuddalore Interception

During the coastal patrol led by Assistant Inspector Prabhakaran, Coastal Security Group, Devanampattinam Coastal Police Station, a suspicious fishing boat bearing a suspicious number was intercepted and checked.

Upon inspection, the individuals were identified as Red Force members (personnel who simulate potential threats like infiltrators and terrorists). They were formally taken into custody as part of the exercise procedure and brought to the Devanampattinam Coastal Police Station for further interrogation and verification in accordance with the stipulated training protocol.

Enhancing Coastal Preparedness

The drill was successfully executed in accordance with the Coastal Security Exercise guidelines, with coordination among multiple maritime security agencies, thereby enhancing preparedness to counter potential coastal threats.

The key activities of Sagar Kavach drill generally include heightened surveillance, boat patrols, vehicle checks, and simulated attacks on vital installations to strengthen the country's coastal security framework.

Coastal security being a collective responsibility, the exercise witnesses collaboration and coordination amongst all stakeholders, and emphasises the role of the fishing Community as 'Eyes and Ears' for the security agencies.

Recent Drills in Other Regions

Before the one conducted in Tamil Nadu, according to official sources, a two-day Coastal Security Exercise 'Sagar Kavach' for the state of Kerala and the UTs of Mahe and Lakshadweep was conducted from November 6 to 7, 2025, to assess the preparedness of all agencies against asymmetric threats emanating from the sea.

During the exercise, Indian Naval Ships, Coast Guard surface assets, and patrol boats of the Coastal Police, Customs, Marine Enforcement Wing, and Cochin Port Authorities were deployed along the coast of Kerala and UTL. The Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard also conducted extensive aerial surveillance. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)