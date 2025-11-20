ATRX Launches Asia Expansion As Jourdan Blue Embarks On Three-Country Promotional Tour

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ATRX, the entertainment and talent development collective led by Bill Herndon, is expanding into Asian markets with a three-country promotional tour featuring rising artist Jourdan Blue, who recently placed in the Top 3 on Season 20 of America's Got Talent.

The tour launches in China, where Jourdan Blue has been formally invited by UNIPX, a leading cross-cultural entertainment organization, for a curated cultural immersion experience. Facilitated by Susan Liebesman of B2B Management, the China leg includes artist appearances and cultural programming in Shanghai, Beijing and Chengdu. "Global audiences are more connected than ever, and that creates powerful opportunities for emerging talent," said Bill Herndon, founder of ATRX. "These collaborations in China, Japan and South Korea are building genuine momentum for artists like Jourdan and Kaz while establishing ATRX as a bridge between U.S. talent and international markets."

Following China, the tour continues to Japan, where Jourdan will be joined by hip-hop artist and songwriter Kaz Will. The Japan programming focuses on creator collaborations with leading TikTok influencers and cultural exchange within Tokyo's music and nightlife communities. The final leg takes Jourdan to Seoul, South Korea, positioning him within one of the world's most dynamic entertainment markets as ATRX establishes relationships with local media and creative partners.

ATRX will celebrate the tour's conclusion with the ATRX UpNext Artist Series on December 16 in New York City, showcasing emerging talent across the collective's roster.



About ATRX

ATRX discovers, develops and elevates groundbreaking artists across music, digital media and live performance, creating global pathways for emerging creators.

About UNIPX

UNIPX specializes in cross-cultural media experiences and international partnerships, connecting U.S. talent with opportunities throughout China.

About B2B Management

B2B Management, founded by Susan Liebesman, is a boutique talent and cultural partnerships firm that connects U.S. creators, brands and entertainers with international markets through strategic collaborations.