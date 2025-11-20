Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JSC 'Siguldas Ciltslietu Un Mākslīgās Apsēklošanas Stacija' Unaudited Financial Information For Nine Months Of 2025


2025-11-20 09:16:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the nine months of 2025, the net turnover was 1 444.4 thousand. EUR, which is 21.0% more than in the nine months of the previous year, but the profit before taxes was 95.5 thousand. EUR – by 11.1 thousand EUR more compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija' (hereinafter referred to as the Company) is the only producer of high-quality breeding bull semen and one of the largest suppliers of it in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company's basic economic activities is the milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the supervisory data. The company offers Latvian farms the opportunity to test herd animal genome samples in US and European genetic laboratories.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board,
Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail:

  Siguldas_CMAS_Financial_information_for_9 months_of_2025

