230 Children From Jordan's Care Homes Engage In World Children's Day Activities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development, Wafa'a Bani Mustafa, on Thursday participated in the activities of the World Children's Day (WCD) program, organized by Children's Museum Jordan, under the theme: "A Big Home for All."During the event, which was attended by a number of children, who benefit from the services of the ministry's care homes and charitable organizations, Bani Mustafa said the museum is an "important" institution and a humanitarian home working to serve children, focusing on their scientific and intellectual development.The minister added that the museum also provides children with "ample interactive spaces to create an enjoyable and accessible experience for all beneficiaries through its purposeful" programs and ongoing initiatives.The minister the initiative, which coincides with the WCD celebration, observed annually on November 20, aims to involve 230 children from care homes and charitable organizations in the museum's programs and activities.On its goals, she said this effort allows target groups to experience a simulation of real-life and social situations, aimed to enhance their scientific knowledge and life skills.Calling for collaborating with the museum, she said activities will also see participation of children with disabilities in its programs and activities, adding that this cooperation aims to enhance their inclusion and develop their skills.Bani Mustafa commended the museum's "vital" role in this area, urging support to the museum's programs to improve the child-based interactive and engaging activities.