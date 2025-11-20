Kazakhstan Boosts Industrial Might With New Ferroalloy Plant In Pavlodar

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new ferroalloy plant, EkibastuzFerroAlloys, has officially opened in Ekibastuz in Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the regional administration.

The total investment in the construction of the plant amounted to 92 billion tenge ($177 million). The facility is designed to produce 240,000 tons of high-grade ferrosilicon (FeSi75) annually, a product that enjoys strong global demand for the manufacture of steel, cast iron, and aluminum alloys.

Assain Baykhanov, head of the Pavlodar region, who attended the launch ceremony, underscored the project's strategic significance. He highlighted the plant's pivotal role in transitioning the regional economy from raw material exports to accelerated development of the processing sector, thereby generating new drivers of economic growth.

“This initiative represents a major step toward establishing a fully integrated metallurgical cluster in our region and marks the onset of a new phase in industrial development, positioning Kazakhstan as a global leader in ferroalloy production,” Baykhanov stated.

The project, which commenced in 2022, envisions supplying its products to 52 countries worldwide.

Conversions to USD are based on the National Bank of Kazakhstan's official exchange rate of 1 USD = 519.41 KZT as of November 20, 2025.